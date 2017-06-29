DJ Khaled's Son Burst Into Tears When He Met Justin Bieber

When two moguls meet, there are usually a few air kisses and some pomp and circumstance. However, when you're 8 months old, things can get a bit unpredictable. Such was the case when Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled's son Asahd met for the first time.

VIDEO: DJ Khaled Talks About Blessings, 'Grateful', and Baby Ashad

In a video obtained by TMZ, DJ Khaled holds his son while Bieber stands nearby to meet the executive producer behind Khaled's album, Grateful. Unfortunately, Asahd promptly bursts into tears, leaving Bieber to awkwardly try to comfort him by placing a hand on his head while his mom, Khaled's fiancée, Nicole Tuck, quickly tries to get his favorite toys in order to soothe him.

Nothing calms the little guy down, but one thing's for sure: Bieber will never forget the first time they met (even if it's a bit hazy for Asahd).

RELATED: Justin Bieber Just Got This Giant Tattoo in the Middle of His Thigh

The meet-and-greet happened on set while they were shooting "The One" music video shoot with Migos, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper.