DJ Khaled's Baby Wins BET Red Carpet

The BET Awards in Los Angeles are a star-studded affair, but no one shone more brightly than one (very) young man on this year's red carpet. Asahd Tuck Khaled, the 8-month-old son of DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck, accompanied his parents to the ceremony in a tiny, baby-blue suit—and he totally stole the show. (He also matched outfits with rapper Gucci Mane!)

@asahdkhaled In Gucci with Gucci. Lol. @laflare1017 My favorite BET Awards moment thus far today! #Asahd #GucciMane #Gucci #SameSuit A post shared by Lenny S. (@kodaklens) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

His father, the epic producer and DJ, was beaming as he held his son aloft for the step-and-repeat and we are here for it.

Khaled Senior, for his part, went casual in a satin bomber jacket and slouchy pants (still in the same color story as his son, it's worth noting) while mom Nicole looked glamorous in a bright printed dress with her naturally curly hair swept to one side, finishing off the look with big Chanel earrings. A bold move, given how much babies love to give a sparkly earring a tug!

The littlest Khaled seemed to be a little overwhelmed at first, but quickly got used to the spotlight, flashing an adorable smile that's melting a thousand hearts right now.

We look forward to seeing him around town as often as humanly possible!