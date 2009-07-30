DIY: Wool and The Gang's Knitting Kits

Missoni-inspired knits, plus the satisfaction of a job well done? Yes, please! Wool and the Gang, a Parisian knitting company, developed knitting kits so fashionable we are predicting a new cult hobby. Choices include a hat, legwarmers and a waistcoat—all with results that are chic, not granny. If you are worried about being a novice or your constant state of butterfingers, check out Wool and the Gang's how-to videos for tips on the basics of knitting and you'll be a pro in no time.

Wool and the Gang Kit, $85; visit net-a-porter.com.

