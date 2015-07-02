The Best Ways to Use Your Instagrams IRL

Artifact Uprising

This post originally appeared on Domino.

Domino
Jul 02, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

Set your photos free from the phone! Printed Instagram products make amazing gifts and quirky reminders of fun memories. But the right prints can add the personalization and an intimate touch your home might be lacking. Read on to discover our favorite ways to bring Instagram photos into your decor in real life.

Printstagram

Printstagram

The best pieces of art in our gallery walls come with great memories. Printstagram prints come expertly framed in the frame color of your choice, ready to hang, and the app is incredibly simple to use. Narrowing down which memories to bring to life is the hard part! 

Chatbooks

jenlaurengrant/Instagram

We love Chatbooks because this design lends itself really well to printing multiple books, from multiple events, and styling your coffee table with a collection of these beauties grouped together.

