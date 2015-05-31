8 DIY Paint Projects to Tackle at Home

Looking to transform your home? All you need is a can of paint and a few free hours to transform these ordinary household objects. Scroll through to see the easy ways to add some glam to your abode.

1. Inside Your Kitchen Cabinets

Isn't what's on the inside supposed to be what counts? Brighten up the interiors of your cabinets by removing the shelves and giving the interior space a refresh. If you're afraid of color, it's a great way to test out a bright orange, yellow, or deep teal. Click here to get the how-to.

2. Office Corkboard

It may not be easy to make a corkboard cute, regardless of how many photos or takeout menus are pinned to it. Give your board an easy upgrade by painting on some chevron stripes. Click here to get the how-to.

3. Wine Glass

Raise your next glass in style by painting your stemware in this dipped technique, using a can of spray paint and tape. We'll drink to that. Click here to get the how-to.

4. Votives

Guests will think you scored these beautiful, hand-painted votives from a high-end spot. This project takes no time at all and the only instructions you need are to brush without abandon. Click here to get the how-to.

5. Doormat

For a welcome addition to the front door, give one of the hardest working pieces in your house an update with fresh, neon stripes. This project works best with a plain fiber style. Click here to get the how-to.

6. Chair Legs

Dip-dye is everywhere right now and it's super easy to achieve. Take a tired chair and tape off the legs ¾ of the way down. Try it with a pop of neon on stark white or unfinished wood or in a royal blue on white. Click here to get the how-to.

7. Storage Bins

Canvas catchalls have never looked this tasty. Use stencils or your own hand to add some tropical punch to your bins. Not feeling the fruit motif? Paint it with your favorite catch phrases or a stripe, chevron, or polka dot pattern. Click here to get the how-to.

8. A Blank Canvas

You don't need to spend a fortune on original art - create it yourself! This super easy abstract triptych requires your imagination and little else. Pour yourself a glass of wine and invite your friends over for a painting party. We bet the end result will make its way over the mantle. Click here to get the how-to.

