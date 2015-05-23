Long Weekend DIY: How to Make Your Own Honeycomb Statement Necklace

With the holiday weekend, got some spare time on your hands? Well, author Nancy Soriano thinks you should try filling those hours with jewelry making.

The style guru and former editor-in-chief of Country Living recently released a gorgeous how-to book that will make any DIY-er drool and reach for their flat-nose pliers.

The Jewelry Recipe Book ($19, amazon.com) is filled with dozens of step-by-step instructions on how to craft necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and more stylish accessories. "Each [project] speaks to a different design sensibility and uses different techniques and materials, but none will break the bank," says Soriano. Indeed, the book has something for every stylish member of your girl gang: a pearled headband for the prepster, a wire-wrapped raw gemstone cuff for the bohemian, a coral pendant for the nature-lover, studded post earrings for the edgy girl, and more.

Photographs by James Ransom

But here's one to try if you're just dipping your toes in the DIY waters: a honeycomb statement necklace (pictured at top and below) that reads industrial chic. It's polished enough to come off like a cool boutique find, but it's actually one of the simplest how-tos in her book. Read on for the step-by-step instructions.

How to Make a Honeycomb Statement Necklace

Materials You'll Need:

8 hexagon brass pieces: 5 large ($.95 each, metalliferous.com), 3 small ($.75 each, metalliferous.com)

Two to six 2-inch pieces of 28-gauge brass wire ($7, createforless.com)

2 brass jump rings ($5 for 110 pieces, createforless.com)

Brass chain ($4 a yard, mjtrim.com)

Tools You'll Need:

Plastic wrap ($3, amazon.com)

G-S Hypo Cement or other strong glue ($4, amazon.com)

Round-nose ($7, amazon.com) and flat-nose pliers ($13, amazon.com)

Directions:

1. Arrange the hexagon pieces in a bib-like formation on a piece of plastic wrap.

Photographs by James Ransom

2. Working in sections of 2 to 3 hexagons, apply glue to the sides of the pieces that touch other pieces and press together. Let each section dry for 30 minutes before adding new sections. Work from one side of the pendant to the other. When all sections have been glued together, let dry for 1 hour, lying flat.

Photographs by James Ransom

3. Wrap the wire around the touching sides of the upper left and upper right pieces to reinforce the structure. (You can also wrap wire around the remaining joints for added security or an extra element of design.)

Photographs by James Ransom

4. Attach the outer top hexagons to the chain using pliers and jump rings (see below for more information). Secure tightly.

Photographs by James Ransom

How to Manipulate Jump Rings

Grasp the jump ring on either side of the opening with two pairs of pliers (round-nose pliers are best for opening and closing jump rings; flat-nose pliers are for gripping). If you don’t have two pairs of pliers, you can use one pair (Soriano suggests using round-nose pliers) and your fingers.

Twist the jump ring open by holding one side in place and moving the other in a sideways motion. Only open the ring as much as necessary to fit the item(s) you wish to add or connect. When done, twist the jump ring closed, wiggling the ends as close together as possible at the opening and closing the gap as tightly as possible.

Excerpted from The Jewelry Recipe Book by Nancy Soriano (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2015. Photographs by James Ransom.

