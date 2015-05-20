Wake Up Your Skin with This DIY Coffee Scrub

As a society, we have come to appreciate (if not worship) the richly-flavored, mind-awakening benefits of a good cup of coffee. Ingesting coffee has its obvious perks, but applying coffee—specifically coffee grounds—topically to our skin is also a must-try. "Coffee can do wonders for our skin," says Dr. Susan Bard of Vanguard Dermatology in New York City. "It is loaded with antioxidants, which are said to help slow down premature aging." Plus, as we all know, it has a good share of caffeine in it. Because caffeine is a diuretic it can draw excess moisture out of the skin "leading to firmer, tighter looking skin," says Bard. In addition, coffee grounds can work to physically exfoliate and slough away dead skin cells.

While there are plenty of coffee scrubs on the market, a DIY version guarantees a scrub made entirely from all-natural ingredients. And, because you probably already have the necessary ingredients in your cupboards, it can also be more cost-effective than purchasing a pre-made scrub. Bard suggests creating your own by mixing together 1/2 cup freshly ground coffee with 1 tsp of ground cinnamon and 1/4 cup coconut oil, and then scrubbing away. Cinnamon helps rid skin of bacteria and coconut oil is packed with vitamins and minerals for extra moisture, she says. The scrub is also great for all areas of skin, but, cautions Bard, use a lighter touch on senstive areas like the face and chest.

