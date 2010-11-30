DIY: Add Chain Details to a Cardigan and Flats!

InStyle designer (and part-time blogger) Jenni Radosevich offers up easy, step-by-step directions in this month's December issue (page 96) to add a bit of glitz to your favorite sweater or ballet flats.

Here's What You'll Need:

A cotton cardigan, plain flats, chain from a hardware or trimming store, pliers, and clear, waterproof glue.

How-To:

Measure along the edge of your piece to determine the length of chain required.

Apply glue to clothing item in 2-inch increments. Attach trim, and hold in place for five seconds to secure. Repeat until the perimeter is covered. Use pliers to connect chain ends. Let dry for an hour.

