Diva Duet: Beyonce and Lady Gaga in "Video Phone"

The long-awaited collaboration between Beyonce and Lady Gaga has arrived and it is as divalicious as expected. In a recent radio interview, La Gaga revealed what she told B before the video shoot: "I'm like, 'I don't want to show up in some frickin' hair bow and be fashion Gaga in your video. I said, 'I want to do you.'" As a result, the fearless fashionista underwent a transformation she nicknamed "Gee-once," wearing a strapless white leotard, matching over-the-elbow gloves and flowing blond locks. As for Beyonce, she may have taken pointers from her partner, popping her bubblegum—and booty— in outrageous metal and rubber designs. Just call her Lady BeyBey?

—Betony Toht