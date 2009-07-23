Dita Von Teese's "Cointreauversial" Cocktail

Her latest burlesque show revolves around a giant martini glass, so it was fitting that guests sipped the Cointreau Teese cocktail while watching Dita Von Teese's performance at Hollywood hot spot Bardot. Von Teese worked with expert mixologists in Paris to develop the libation, which gets it's delicate violet hue from Creme de Violette.

Ingredients:1 1/2 oz. Cointreau1 oz Creme de Violette1/2 oz. apple juice3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

Directions:Combine ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Rim a martini glass with ginger essence. Strain into glass and garnish with an edible violet.

—Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy

