29 of Birthday Girl Dita Von Teese's Best Cat Snaps

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty
Hana Asbrink
Sep 28, 2016

Happy birthday, Dita Von Teese! The burlesque queen turns 44 and we have a feeling she'll be dolled up to celebrate her special day. 

She performs, heads up a lingerie brand, creates perfumes and cosmetics, and counts legendary shoe designer Christian Louboutin among her BFFs—they've even collaborated on a lingerie capsule collection!  Her sexy style inspires women to slow down and appreciate what she calls the "power of lingerie." 

Von Teese threw us a curveball two years ago when she divulged she'd be "glamping" to ring in her 42nd birthday. We'll be watching the pinup star's Instagram to see if she decides to bond with Mother Nature once again for the double digit milestone. 

In the meantime, enjoy more fun snaps of the birthday girl with her partner-in-crime kitty, Aleister Von Teese—who, naturally, has his own Instagram feed:

#whoworeitbetter @aleistervonteese 😺 #oscars jewels by @pasqualebruni

A photo posted by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

Devon Rexing around.

A video posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

After the show with the girls of @crazyhorseparis_official and @ditavonteese

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

Au revoir, Paris! Thank you to everyone who made my return to @crazyhorseparis_official the best ever! We sold out every single seat of all 33 shows, and I'm so grateful to everyone that came to see us! It's a place that's been special to me for as long as I can remember and I'm proud to have been part of the historic Crazy Horse Paris story. Thank you to all the dancers, crew, management, @alimahdaviparis, and to @alexismabille @ralphandrusso @louboutinworld @zuhairmuradofficial for providing the costumes, @henrisillam for the jewels. Thank you @globe_trotter1897 for giving my suitcases a tune up while I was in Paris! Thank you @hotelfouquetsparis for taking care of me and @aleistervonteese Next Stop: West Coast tour of Strip, Strip, Hooray! opening April 12th✨

A photo posted by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

Behind the scenes with @aleistervonteese in Paris with @alimahdaviparis

A photo posted by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

Paris.

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

Helping @ditavonteese sign these burlesque show posters from 2002. (Http://teese.us/swank

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

Www.society6.com/aleistervonteese

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

PHOTOS: Dita Von Teese's Tips for Shopping Vintage

Very paws-on with his career. Www.society6.com/aleistervonteese

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

Loves a ride in the car to pickup @ditavonteese at the airport ✈️

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

Overseeing the biz

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

Merry Christmas 🎄

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

A hand-painted thank you card @ditavonteese received 😻

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

Playing with @ditavonteese's crop on Halloween

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

Just landed in San Francisco for the @ditavonteese show!

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

In @ditavonteese's dressing room

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

In our Paris apartment, 2012.

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

Paris with @ditavonteese

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

Patiently waiting tableside for a bite of salmon.

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

At @Ditavonteese's Fleurteese perfume shoot.

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

In Italian Vogue this month:

A photo posted by Aleister Von Teese (@aleistervonteese) on

 

