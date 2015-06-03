Disney's Tangled Is Coming to TV in a New Animated Series

Get ready, Tangled fans: the hit Disney movie is getting its own animated series. The show will debut on Disney Channel in 2017, and all your favorite stars will make an appearance. Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi are set to reprise their roles as the title characters Rapunzel and Eugene Fitzherbert (a.k.a. Flynn Rider), respectively, and the show will feature music by the Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken, who created all the catchy songs for the original flick.

Set between the events of the feature film and the start of the 2012 short, Tangled Ever After, the animated series will focus on Rapunzel as she acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom, and the people of Corona. In the show, the wild and free spirited princess will put her crown and impending marriage on hold after realizing that she needs to experience the world before she accepts her royal destiny, and decides to seek out epic adventures with her pals Flynn, Pascal the chameleon, Maximus the horse, the Snuggly Duckling Pub Thugs, and newcomer Cassandra the handmaiden.

One thing's certain: we can't wait to watch our favorite long-haired Disney character back in action.

