A Sword in the Stone Live-Action Disney Film Is in the Works

Disney just cannot stop making new versions of its animated films! Variety reports that the beloved Sword in the Stone is the latest to get the live-action treatment—and a Game of Thrones writer, Bryan Cogman, will helm the script. Based on a novel of the same name by T. H. White, the classic 1963 film centered on young King Arthur of Camelot meeting his mentor, Merlin, before he retrieved the sword Excalibur from a stone. It was one of the last movies released by the studio before Walt Disney's death.

The Sword in the Stone is just the latest in a slew of new retellings that Disney has in the works. Others include Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, Tinker Bell, Mulan, The Jungle Book, and Alice Through the Looking Glass (a sequel to Alice in Wonderland). The studio is also reportedly planning a comedy centered on Cinderella's Prince Charming. These follow the studio's major successes with the live-action films Cinderella and Maleficent.

