A Visit to Disneyland in Shanghai Would Be Like This

The most magical place on Earth is expanding to mainland China for the first time. Disney unveiled details on the new Shanghai Disneyland, which will have six themed lands, live entertainment venues, and a Broadway-style theater. [Variety]

Here are must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Grammy-winning artist Brandy took a New York subway ride and performed "Home" from The Wiz, but surprisingly no one recognized the star. [People]

2. Would you bundle up in bubble wrap for a great workout? Watch these gym-goers get pranked with a kooky fitness class in this hilarious ad by Oscar Mayer. [Time]

3. The struggle to keep your body free of hair can be a major hassle and these 10 celebs definitely agree. [Health]

4. In case Siri isn't helping you enough: Facebook is testing out their own virtual assistant to do things for you. [CNN]

5. Iconic toy store FAO Schwarz is closing its doors after 145 years. Take a look back at its legendary moments through the years. [Fortune]