Disney Sets Release Dates for 5 Live-Action Fairy Tales

Following the success of The Jungle Book, Disney has announced the release dates for five live-action fairy-tale films. Cruella, Jungle Cruise, Dumbo, Maleficent 2, Nutcracker, Tinker Bell, A Wrinkle in Time, and a sequel to Mary Poppins could be among the to-be-released movies. [Entertainment Weekly]

Here are more must-click links to visit during your lunch break:

1. Meryl Streep is Hollywood’s golden girl, but she wasn’t always so popular: A new biography, Her Again, documents her transformation into a homecoming queen. [NPR]

2. If you’ve ever wanted to speak with J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler, now is your chance. The exec is asking customers to email him directly with feedback. [Racked]

3. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be published as a screenplay! Fans can read the script on Nov. 19, the day after the film’s release. [Entertainment Weekly]

4. Game of Thrones’s Season 6 premiere shocker paid off: The show broke an audience record with 10.7 million people tuning in, either live or online. [Time]

5. Jimmy Fallon remembered Prince Monday night with a hilarious story about the time the icon totally destroyed him in ping pong—and then disappeared. [Entertainment Weekly]