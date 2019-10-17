The Disney+ Movies You'll Be Most Excited About Based on Your Age

Disney+ is here to give fans exactly what they want, when they want it. With a wide range of content available on launch day — that'd be Nov. 12 — the complete list of over 600 movies and shows can be overwhelming for anyone looking for that specific animated classic or throwback cartoon series.

Thankfully, just about everything that the studio has ever made is going to be streaming (alas, deep cuts like Song of the South aren't included), but that means that subscribers are going to be spoiled with more options than they know what to do with.

Where to start? Depending on what comes to mind for you when you think of Disney, these are the titles that are probably going to make it to the top of your list.

Boomers

Disney is most well-known for its animated classics, which Walt Disney and his team adapted from classic tales from around the world. These are the movies you probably had on VHS — or still do.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Pinocchio (1940)

Fantasia (1940)

Dumbo (1941)

Bambi (1942)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Peter Pan (1953)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Mary Poppins (1964)

The Jungle Book (1967)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

TRON (1982)

Gen X

If you grew up pretending to be a mermaid or dreaming about magic carpet rides, these picks from the Disney Renaissance will bring back all the feels and make you wonder why the company's so set on making live-action versions of these classics.

Willow (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Oliver & Company (1988)

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Aladdin (1992)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

The Lion King (1994)

Millennials

Brought up on Disney Channel and not Disney animated features? This collection is what dreams are made of. These are the movies that you watched with your friends at sleepovers, had on DVD before you lost the remote to your DVD player, and have the songs you sing at late-night karaoke. (Proto Zoa's "Zoom," anyone?)

Boy Meets World (1993)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

Pocahontas (1995)

Recess (1997)

Mulan (1998)

The Parent Trap (1998)

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Even Stevens (2000)

Lizzie McGuire (2001) and The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Cadet Kelly (2002)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Gen Z

And if you're shifting from watching DCOMs on Netflix, these are probably the titles you'll be itching for the most. Yes, all three High School Musical flicks will be available to stream along with the service's new series based on the seminal Zac Efron masterpiece.

High School Musical (2006)

Cow Belles (2006)

Hannah Montana (2006)

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)

Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)

High School Musical 2 (2007)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Princess Protection Program (2009)

Universal Appeal

Disney+ is banking on everyone wanting a piece of Star Wars and Marvel. New releases will be released exclusively on Disney+, so fans accustomed to seeing Marvel blockbusters on other services will have to sign up to get access to Captain Marvel and old school superhero movies like the original Fantastic Four.