Watch Disney’s First Polynesian Princess in the New Moana Trailer

Disney’s first Polynesian princess comes to life in this year’s new animated movie, Moana, and the teaser trailer for the new film is getting us all kinds of hyped. The first clip, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as demigod Maui and newcomer Auli’I Cravalho as Princess Moana, teases a look at their relationship.

“Do you know who Maui is? Only the greatest demigod in all the Pacific islands,” Johnson says in a voice-over, explaining the strong man’s heroic actions. “And I should know, because I’m Maui,” he says to an unimpressed Moana and her adorable sidekick pig. “Nothing, really? What’s a demigod got to do?”

While Maui was, in fact, a powerful hero, he’s not all that he used to be. “He was once a great, great hero to man, but in our story, he’s taken a fall and Moana is helping him restore himself to what he once was,” co-director Ron Clements told Entertainment Weekly.

As seen through visually stunning snippets in the teaser trailer, the plot follows a young girl sailing through the ocean to find a long-lost island and save her people—with some help from the demigod. While the clip shows Maui’s impressive ability to transform into an eagle, at first Moana doesn’t trust him—or his animated tattoo.

The body art is the work of Eric Goldberg, who is known for working on the Genie in Aladdin. “We call the tattoo Mini Maui; it’s Maui’s little sidekick,” Clements explains.

The teaser also includes an original song, “We Know the Way,” by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lion King composer Mark Mancina, and Opetaia Foa’i. On Monday, The Rock himself confirmed on Instagram he'd be lending his sweet voice to the movie's soundtrack: "The rumors on the street are true: Yes, I sing in this movie. Yes, the music I sing was written by the great Lin Manuel Miranda aka The King of Broadway aka one of the coolest dudes around."

Watch the teaser above, and get excited for the film’s release this Thanksgiving. After all, the ocean is calling.