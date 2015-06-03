Fantasia Is the Next Disney Movie to Get the Live-Action Treatment

Maleficent fans will love this news. Disney announced today that it is giving the "Night on Bald Mountain" sequence from its classic 1940 film Fantasia the live-action treatment, and the reimagined film will be very similar to the one Angelina Jolie starred in.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless will write the script and produce the film, which is still in the early stages of development according to The Hollywood Reporter. The "Night on Bald Mountain" was one of eight animated segments from the film, and focused on a winged creature that raises spirits from the deal. The original score was composed by Modest Mussorgsky in 1867 and arranged by Leopold Stokowski for the film.

Fantasia is the latest in a long line of Disney movies being remade into live-action flicks, including Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, Dumbo, and Peter Pan. Watch the original "Night on Bald Mountain" sequence below.

