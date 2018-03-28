A Former Disney Channel Star Just Got Hired By the White House

Yet another TV star is joining the Trump White House.

Former Disney Channel actress Caroline Sunshine, 22, is a new assistant at the White House press office, CNN confirms.

Sunshine (that’s her legitimate last name) got her big break as a regular on Shake It Up alongside Zendaya and Bella Thorne.

The latest credit to her cheerful name is a Lifetime movie called Mommy, I Didn’t Do It. That's right, she just made a career move from the Lifetime Channel to the White House.

According to White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters, Sunshine has been involved in politics for some time. "Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party," Walters said in a statement.

Her passion for America is surely reflected through her social media presence. Look at all that flag swag!

Exercise your right to place a GIGANTIC FREEDOM LOVING EAGLE on your vehicle #happy4thofjuly https://t.co/9ojj9rTnzl pic.twitter.com/OkalN3lgZf — Caroline Sunshine (@CSUNSHINE) July 4, 2016

Maybe Caroline can break out her Disney Channel wand for some press office fun?