Disney Channel Is Airing the Movie Marathon of Your Dreams

Zedis lapedis! This is almost too good to be true. Disney Channel announced that in honor of its 100th original movie, Adventures in Babysitting, they'll be airing the 99 flicks that came before it, starting with the 51 most popular over Memorial Day Weekend. So, basically, you'll want to spend the entire holiday locked inside—or is that just us?

The fun will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, May 27 with Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama and end with the very memorable Johnny Tsunami. After the four days of fun, the other 49 will air throughout June, so if some of your favorites didn't make the mega-marathon, don't worry. Scroll down to see the full schedule, and prepare yourself for one nostalgia-filled weekend.

Friday, May 27

10:00 a.m.: Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

11:20 a.m.: Read It and Weep

12:55 p.m.: Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

2:40 p.m.: Jump In!

4:15 p.m.: Lemonade Mouth

6:15 p.m.: Zapped

8:00 p.m.: High School Musical 2

9:55 p.m.: The Cheetah Girls 2

11:45 p.m.: Zenon the Zequel

1:25 a.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

2:55 a.m.: Twitches Too

4:25 a.m.: Alley Cats Strike!

Saturday, May 28

6:25 a.m.: You Wish!

8:05 a.m.: The Proud Family Movie

9:50 a.m.: Quints

11:25 a.m.: Horse Sense

1:10 p.m.: Cow Belles

2:50 p.m.: Twitches

4:30 p.m.: The Even Stevens Movie

6:15 p.m.: Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

8:00 p.m.: Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

9:50 p.m.: Princess Protection Program

11:30 p.m.: The Cheetah Girls: One World

1:05 a.m.: Zenon: Z3

2:40 a.m.: Halloweentown High

4:20 a.m.: The Thirteenth Year

Sunday, May 29

6:00 a.m.: Right On Track

7:45 a.m.: Full-Court Miracle

9:35 a.m.: Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off

11:20 a.m.: Brink!

1:10 p.m.: Double Teamed

2:55 p.m.: Rip Girls

4:35 p.m.: Motocrossed

6:20 p.m.: Cloud 9

8:00 p.m.: Teen Beach 2

9:55 p.m.: Bad Hair Day

11:40 p.m.: How to Build a Better Boy

1:20 a.m.: Pixel Perfect

2:55 a.m.: The Other Me

4:30 a.m.: Genius

Monday, May 30

10:00 a.m.: Stuck in the Suburbs

11:30 a.m.: Halloweentown

1:05 p.m.: Zenon, Girl of the 21st Century

2:55 p.m.: Smart House

4:25 p.m.: High School Musical

6:15 p.m.: Camp Rock

8:00 p.m.: Descendants

10:05 p.m.: Teen Beach Movie

11:55 p.m.: Cadet Kelly

1:50 a.m.: The Cheetah Girls

3:35 a.m.: Johnny Tsunami

Tuesday, May 31 and throughout June

Each day, additional DCOMs will be presented at various times.