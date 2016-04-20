Disney Channel Is Airing the Movie Marathon of Your Dreams

Zedis lapedis! This is almost too good to be true. Disney Channel announced that in honor of its 100th original movie, Adventures in Babysitting, they'll be airing the 99 flicks that came before it, starting with the 51 most popular over Memorial Day Weekend. So, basically, you'll want to spend the entire holiday locked inside—or is that just us?
The fun will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, May 27 with Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama and end with the very memorable Johnny Tsunami. After the four days of fun, the other 49 will air throughout June, so if some of your favorites didn't make the mega-marathon, don't worry. Scroll down to see the full schedule, and prepare yourself for one nostalgia-filled weekend.
RELATED: Hilary Duff Posts Epic Throwback Photo from Her Days as a Child Model
Friday, May 27
10:00 a.m.: Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
11:20 a.m.: Read It and Weep
12:55 p.m.: Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
2:40 p.m.: Jump In!
4:15 p.m.: Lemonade Mouth
6:15 p.m.: Zapped
8:00 p.m.: High School Musical 2
9:55 p.m.: The Cheetah Girls 2
11:45 p.m.: Zenon the Zequel
1:25 a.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:55 a.m.: Twitches Too
4:25 a.m.: Alley Cats Strike!
Saturday, May 28
6:25 a.m.: You Wish!
8:05 a.m.: The Proud Family Movie
9:50 a.m.: Quints
11:25 a.m.: Horse Sense
1:10 p.m.: Cow Belles
2:50 p.m.: Twitches
4:30 p.m.: The Even Stevens Movie
6:15 p.m.: Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
8:00 p.m.: Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
9:50 p.m.: Princess Protection Program
11:30 p.m.: The Cheetah Girls: One World
1:05 a.m.: Zenon: Z3
2:40 a.m.: Halloweentown High
4:20 a.m.: The Thirteenth Year
Sunday, May 29
6:00 a.m.: Right On Track
7:45 a.m.: Full-Court Miracle
9:35 a.m.: Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
11:20 a.m.: Brink!
1:10 p.m.: Double Teamed
2:55 p.m.: Rip Girls
4:35 p.m.: Motocrossed
6:20 p.m.: Cloud 9
8:00 p.m.: Teen Beach 2
9:55 p.m.: Bad Hair Day
11:40 p.m.: How to Build a Better Boy
1:20 a.m.: Pixel Perfect
2:55 a.m.: The Other Me
4:30 a.m.: Genius
Monday, May 30
10:00 a.m.: Stuck in the Suburbs
11:30 a.m.: Halloweentown
1:05 p.m.: Zenon, Girl of the 21st Century
2:55 p.m.: Smart House
4:25 p.m.: High School Musical
6:15 p.m.: Camp Rock
8:00 p.m.: Descendants
10:05 p.m.: Teen Beach Movie
11:55 p.m.: Cadet Kelly
1:50 a.m.: The Cheetah Girls
3:35 a.m.: Johnny Tsunami
Tuesday, May 31 and throughout June
Each day, additional DCOMs will be presented at various times.