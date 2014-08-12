Disguise of the Day: Heidi Klum Wears a Tee that Says She's Not Heidi Klum

Could've fooled us! Heidi Klum recently ’grammed a selfie while sporting a cheeky tee stamped with the declaration, "I'm not Heidi Klum."

As someone who holds one of the most recognized faces in the world, the German supermodel has probably spent her fair share of time fielding off questions, like "Are you Heidi Klum?" Actually, we know it happens on the regular. Remember that reality TV show "I Get That a Lot?" that aired on CBS in 2009? Klum was one of the very first to guest star on the show and impersonate an ordinary civilian (see, stars can be just like us!) as a pizza girl.

We may never know what her intention might have been with the dismissal-bearing shirt, but either way it's hilarious. Oh, Heidi, you jokester! Supermodel, TV personality—and comedienne? We think yes.

