First Look: Dirty Dancing Recreates Baby and Johnny's Iconic Finale Lift

There are lifts, and then there's the Lift.

All eyes will be on Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes in the upcoming Dirty Dancing remake for the iconic dance move, and People has your exclusive first look at the finale's highly anticipated moment.

In the photo, Breslin (who is stepping into the dancing shoes of resort guest Frances "Baby" Houseman) beams as Prattes's bad-boy dance instructor Johnny Castle triumphantly holds her above his head, thrilling the crowd at Kellerman's resort.

ABC

The Lift, made famous by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the 1987 classic (below), was no easy feat for the lead actress. In People's special issue on Dirty Dancing, Grey recalls avoiding the move—much like her character in the movie.

“I don’t think I did the Lift until the finale, when I had to," she once said.

Vestron Pictures

Because she was an untrained dancer, the lifts were actually big moments for her personally," choreographer Kenny Ortega said of Grey in a featurette on the 30th anniversary Blu-Ray of the film. "She was aspiring to do them as an individual, not just as a character. She brought that to the role, and her reactions were so genuine and honest.”

The climatic scene has been recreated numerous times, from Ryan Gosling's character trying to impress Emma Stone in Crazy, Stupid, Love to viral wedding dances and Dancing with the Stars performances.

Breslin and Prattes also took to the water—aka the best place to practice lifts, according to Swayze's Castle—for the reboot. The duo were photographed recreating the famous scene where Castle took Baby to a lake to prep for their performance at a nearby resort.

ABC

Directed by Wayne Blair and choreographed by Hamilton‘s Andy Blankenbuehler, the remake will feature songs from the original Dirty Dancing as well as additional musical performances.

RELATED: Dirty Dancing Reboot: Watch Abigail Breslin in First ABC Promo

The three-hour film airs May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

People’s Dirty Dancing: 30th Anniversary Special collector’s edition is on sale May 12 and available for preorder now.