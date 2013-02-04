Directors Guild Awards: Ben Affleck Wins With His Loving Speech to Jennifer Garner

Rose Walano
Feb 04, 2013

The Directors Guild Awards were held on Saturday in Los Angeles, and it was another big night for Ben Affleck! The actor/director was awarded the evening's top prize, Outstanding Directorial Achievement, for his film, Argo, and he thanked his wife, Jennifer Garner (in Antonio Berardi), and their children in his loving acceptance speech. "I have to just thank my wife for being the best person in the world. I love you," Affleck said. "I don't need to look at the teleprompter to know why I want to thank you. I want to thank you because I love you." And he wasn't the only winner: Lena Dunham (in Thakoon) went home with a DGA for the pilot of Girlswhile the Les Miserables cast showed up, too, with director Tom Hooper staying close to stars Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway (in Valentino) throughout the night. Congrats, everyone—on to the Oscars!

