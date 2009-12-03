Dior Homme For Girls

Theo Wargo/WireImage; Courtesy of Dior Homme
InStyle Staff
Dec 03, 2009 @ 12:00 am

Celebs like Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett have been wearing Dior Homme suits on the red carpet for ages thanks to their signature ultra-slim designs, and now the label is officially catering to women! Creative Director, Kris Van Assche, just announced a collection of Dior Homme jeans for women called Petite Taille, which means size small. The super skinny denim will be sold starting this spring in every wash from bleach to black. Prices range from $407 to $1,185 for the more luxe styles. Van Assche told WWD that he is starting with collection with jeans because they are a "key and important unisex item galvanizing all wardrobes."

Joyann King

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!