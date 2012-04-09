Dior Has a New Top Designer: Raf Simons

Image zoom REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Back in February, the label Jil Sander announced its forward-thinking creative director since 2005, Raf Simons, would be stepping down. Many in the fashion industry—including us—were left to ponder where the Belgian wunderkind would land. But not anymore! The talent is taking over the top spot at Christian Dior, a position that Dior executives have been trying to fill since last March when then-designer John Galliano was dismissed for inappropriate conduct. “Mr. Christian Dior has always been for me the most inspiring couturier,” Simons said in a statement. “I am truly humbled and honored to become artistic director of the most celebrated French house in the world.” We can’t wait to see what he does for Dior! And which celebrities will wear his creations! His first collection will debut this July during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

