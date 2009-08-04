Dior Goes Brazilian

Need an excuse to jet to Brazil? The consummate French fashion house just opened its first fragrance retrospective at Iguatemi, Sao Paulo's Espaco Fashion. "Christian Dior: Couturier Parfumer" reveals the stories behind the smells, including the 1947 launch of Mr. Dior's first perfume, Miss Dior, alongside his New Look collection. "I feel as much a perfumer as a fashion designer," the trendsetting talent once said of the scents he considered to be the "finishing touch" to his couture confections. Those of us who can't jet to South America can at least enjoy a fragrance vacation with a spritz of Dior classics like J'Adore or Poison.

