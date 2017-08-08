Watch a Cobbler Craft Heart-Adorned Dior Shoes in This Mesmerizing Video

Valentine’s Day is a ways away, but we know exactly what to wear on the sweet day, come 2018.

Introducing Dior’s Amour fall 2017 pumps (amour = love in French, obvi). Dior Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri may have sent models down the runway in militaristic navy, black, and denim dresses, sweaters, and sporty jacket-and-jeans combinations for autumn; however, certain accessories definitely contained a softer tinge of romance.

That’s where the Amour heels come into play. They’re classic black suede shoes with a rounded toe. Sounds a little boring, right? Well, when you turn them around, you will find a red leather heart emblazoned on the heel. They’re perfect for a date, an anniversary, or, honestly, a reminder to everyone around you that, yes, you’re full of love.

Courtesy of Dior

Now available at Dior boutiques only (price upon request), the minimalist shoes are made in true couture-like fashion. In the video above, you’ll see craftspeople laboriously craft, tweak, and finish every touch of material on the pumps. It begins with a sketch and ends in a pair you’ll want to wear through the end of time.

Courtesy of Dior

The shoes are inspired by the 1959 Talon Choc pumps—so you know they feel traditional and classic.

Watch the full video above and prepare to fall head over heels in love.