Why You'll Want to Make Difficult People Your New Summer Show

We've seen the premise before on TV: best friends trying to make it in New York. And though a few recent shows (Broad City, Girls, Two Broke Girls) have succeeded in capturing the comedy of what it's actually like to stay afloat in the Big Apple, Hulu's new series Difficult People might be most realistic (and funniest) of the bunch.

Starring comedian Julie Klausner (she also created the show) and Billy Eichner (Funny Or Die's Billy On the Street), Difficult People follows two thirty-something aspiring comedians and BFFs who are trying and failing to get their name out there. They find themselves constantly on the struggle bus, working odd jobs—he is a waiter and she writes TV show recaps—and pretty much hating everything, but each other. The premise might sound like it would get annoying, but it doesn't. Their easy banter (Klausner is also the writer) and chemistry makes them feel like the Will and Grace for the Twitter-obsessed generation. And no topic is off the table here—Emmy Rossum, R. Kelly, and Giuliana Rancic all get a name drop in the first episode.

The series has some serious star power behind it too, thanks to executive producer Amy Poehler, who also is EP on Comedy Central's Broad City. The first episode (streaming now) has actress Gabourey Sidibe and SNL alum Rachel Dratch making appearances, but keep your eyes out later this season for other hilariously random cameos by Seth Meyers, Andy Cohen, Kate McKinnon, and Debbie Harry.

Watch the trailer below for more about the series and check out the first two episodes streaming now on Hulu.