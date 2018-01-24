The Difference Between Record and Album of the Year at the Grammys
For the annual Grammys, the Recording Academy each year delivers glitzy gold trophies across 84 categories. Yes, some are easy to comprehend like Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Rap Album. But what about those tricky ones?
Namely, we’re talking about Record of the Year and Album of the Year, two prizes that if repeated quickly sound exactly the same. The difference, according to the folks behind the Grammy Awards, is quite simple.
The Album of the Year award recognizes, well, an entire album and the production and performances behind it.
Meanwhile, the Record of the Year award recognizes a single, standout song—along with the artists who performed it and the producers, engineers, and mixers that contributed to it.
However, Song of the Year is another category that can play into your confusion. This one honors the actual writers of a single song. Think composers and lyricists. Who knew?
With Jay-Z leading the pack, this year’s nominees are all sublimely talented and worth their nods. Now you’ll know what the awards really mean.
Catch the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.