Diddy on His New Fragrance and the Little Things that Attract Him to a Woman

In 2006, Sean "Diddy" Combs launched his first Sean John men’s fragrance, Unforgivable. Fifteen years later comes the release of his new citrusy scent, 3AM. But quite frankly, after seeing the promotional video, perhaps he should have named it Unforgettable! The NSFW clip features Combs and his girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in partially nude, passionate sex scenes.

"It was more comfortable shooting with my woman than shooting with someone I don’t know," the music mogul explains. "We didn’t put too much pressure on ourselves—we just went in there and had fun." And fun is how Combs describes the meaning of the fragrance name. "Three a.m. is a provocative time," he says. "Everyone has their own 3 a.m. story; mine is about loving a woman."

RELATED: 5 Secrets to Make Your Fragrance Last All Day

Diddy sat down with us for a quick game of this or that to break down some of the exact things he loves in a lady. Check out what he had to say below.

Red or nude lips? Nude. I’m attracted to a natural look. A fresh face—not a lot of makeup—with nude lips. You can’t go wrong with that.

Straight or wavy hair? Straight. When I was growing up in Harlem, the girls would get doobie wraps, which is more of a straight style. So I’ve always liked that look. It has nothing to do with ethnicity. It’s just the way I grew up and how the girls in my neighborhood would wear their hair.

Long or short nails? Long, but not too long. They need to look natural. Nails are very important to me. You can tell a lot about a woman by her nails.

Bare nails or polish? Polish. I like to see color on a woman’s nails. A nice, bright color can look very sexy.

Sneakers or stilettos? Stilettos. But I love a girl who can also wear sneakers. I’m from Harlem, and that’s just something we like.

Floral or woody scents? Oh man, I just like a woman to smell fresh and clean. If her scent smells good enough to make me want to bite her neck, it doesn’t matter what it is—I’m happy!

PHOTOS: 20 Gorgeous New Fragrances for Spring You Need to Try Now