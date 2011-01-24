Diddy and Karl Lagerfeld, Michelle Obama's Posh Taste and More!

1. Diddy hung out with Karl Lagerfeld at the Dior Homme show in Paris. Baller. [The Cut]

2. What do Michelle Obama and Victoria Beckham have in common? The same Marc Jacobs dress! [RCFA]

3. Some H&M stores now stock "Waste," clothes made with recycled fabrics from the retailer's Lanvin collaboration. [Nitrolicious]

4. Tod's donated over $25 million to help restore Rome's Colosseum. Yes, that Colosseum. [Telegraph]

5. Jimmy Choo update: The company's first fragrance goes on sale this week. [Luxist]

6. Victoria's Secret model Doutzen Kroes gave birth to a baby boy this weekend. Congrats! [HuffPo]