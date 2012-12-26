Did You Get A New Tablet For The Holiday? Download These InStyle Apps!

Did Santa's little elves deliver an iPad, Android, Nook Color, Nook Tablet, Kindle Fire, or another amazing tablet? Lucky you! Now let InStyle help you make you even app-ier! We have two apps to make your new little tech toy more fashionable than ever. Download these:

1. InStyle Magazine’s tablet app: It has all the style news and tips from the print edition in a much more portable platform. And if you are a print subscriber, it is available to download for free! 2. InStyle Hair Try-On app: Just upload your photo and choose from 515 styles (see how Jennifer Aniston’s enviable do would look on you!). Want our suggestions for your face shape? For $6 upgrade, it’s possible, and a must-have for your next trip to the salon.

Flip to page 14 of InStyle’s January issue for more app-tastic details!