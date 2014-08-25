Did You Catch the Black Crop Top Trend on the VMA Red Carpet?

The red carpet at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards was filled with envy-inducing ensembles in every color and silhouette, but one piece popped up again and again—the black crop top. Models, actresses, and singers alike all sported the trend, each with their own unique spin on it.

Lucy Hale (above, left) teamed her black leather Sachin + Babi crop top with a voluminous Zimmermann midiskirt and a pair of silver metallic heels. Miley Cyrus (above, right) was on the same wavelength, pairing her tiny strapless black leather crop top with a pair of high-waisted leather harem pants, both by Alexandre Vauthier, and a pair of silver metallic sandals.

WireImage (2)

Becky G (above, left) had perhaps the edgiest black crop top ensemble of the night, wearing hers, which featured a plunging neckline, with an asymmetrical studded black skirt. Model Jourdan Dunn (above, right) went for head-to-toe Balmain in a strapless crop top and matching floor-length skirt by the designer.

