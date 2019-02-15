Here's Why People Think Lady Gaga and Fiancé Christian Carino Have Broken Up
These theories are off the deep end — or are they?
Amidst the tears, glitter, lingerie, and Bradley Cooper thank-yous of Sunday’s Grammys, fans noticed that one very integral piece of the Lady Gaga awards season experience was missing: her fiancé, Christian Carino.
And what’s more, the singer’s massive pink sapphire and diamond engagement ring was nowhere to be found …
Sources have shared conflicting reports amid speculation that Gaga's missing ring is a sign that she's single: one told E! News that the duo split last week and Carino is “desperately trying to get back together" with the singer, while two other sources maintained that Gaga and Christian are still together.
As for the case of the missing Grammys bling, one of E!'s sources explained that "she just wasn't wearing her ring due to performing," which seems to check out. You probably don’t want to be all “hold my ring for a sec” with a $400,000 rock — though she was wearing more than 100 carats of Tiffany diamonds that she somehow managed to remove prior to her performance …
If you’re familiar with Christian Carino’s Instagram, you know it’s basically a Lady Gaga fan page. The talent agent keeps his 70k followers up-to-date with behind-the-scenes glimpses of all things pertaining to his lady love — including her feet:
Carino, a fairly avid ‘grammer, hasn’t posted since Feb. 5. — not to congratulate Gaga on her Grammys wins or to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day. Additionally, Gaga isn’t following Carino on the platform, though it’s unclear if she ever did.
Another cause for concern? Gaga chose Thursday (aka Valentine’s Day) to unveil her new “La Vie En Rose” tattoo, which many have speculated to be a tribute to her Star Is Born director and co-star Bradley Cooper. Yes, Gaga’s character in the film sang the Edith Piaf anthem when she and Cooper’s character first meet, but that scene actually mirrors reality — it was after hearing Gaga’s rendition of the French ballad that Cooper sought the singer out for the role of Ally.
RELATED: Lady Gaga Keeps It So Hardcore When Discussing Bradley Cooper's Oscars Snub
Of course, it doesn’t help matters that a legion of Star Is Born fans have used the rumors as fuel for their fervent Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper-shipping:
But before you get sucked into the hype, remember that Cooper is (as of Sunday, at least) with model Irina Shayk, and they share the most genetically-blessed child in the world together.
Only time (and a careful analysis of Oscars body language) will tell.