Here's Why People Think Lady Gaga and Fiancé Christian Carino Have Broken Up

Amidst the tears, glitter, lingerie, and Bradley Cooper thank-yous of Sunday’s Grammys, fans noticed that one very integral piece of the Lady Gaga awards season experience was missing: her fiancé, Christian Carino.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

And what’s more, the singer’s massive pink sapphire and diamond engagement ring was nowhere to be found …

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sources have shared conflicting reports amid speculation that Gaga's missing ring is a sign that she's single: one told E! News that the duo split last week and Carino is “desperately trying to get back together" with the singer, while two other sources maintained that Gaga and Christian are still together.

As for the case of the missing Grammys bling, one of E!'s sources explained that "she just wasn't wearing her ring due to performing," which seems to check out. You probably don’t want to be all “hold my ring for a sec” with a $400,000 rock — though she was wearing more than 100 carats of Tiffany diamonds that she somehow managed to remove prior to her performance …

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

If you’re familiar with Christian Carino’s Instagram, you know it’s basically a Lady Gaga fan page. The talent agent keeps his 70k followers up-to-date with behind-the-scenes glimpses of all things pertaining to his lady love — including her feet:

Carino, a fairly avid ‘grammer, hasn’t posted since Feb. 5. — not to congratulate Gaga on her Grammys wins or to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day. Additionally, Gaga isn’t following Carino on the platform, though it’s unclear if she ever did.

Another cause for concern? Gaga chose Thursday (aka Valentine’s Day) to unveil her new “La Vie En Rose” tattoo, which many have speculated to be a tribute to her Star Is Born director and co-star Bradley Cooper. Yes, Gaga’s character in the film sang the Edith Piaf anthem when she and Cooper’s character first meet, but that scene actually mirrors reality — it was after hearing Gaga’s rendition of the French ballad that Cooper sought the singer out for the role of Ally.

Of course, it doesn’t help matters that a legion of Star Is Born fans have used the rumors as fuel for their fervent Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper-shipping:

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino have split eh? Alright let’s see how long it takes for her and Bradley Cooper to be a couple pic.twitter.com/xg40CCmYJ0 — George (@Hypnotique89) February 14, 2019

Concept: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform Shallow at the Oscars. Toward the end, Bradley gets on one knee and proposes. Camera pans to a shocked Irina Shayk. Camera then pans to Christian Carino trying to rotate a PDF. — Fabian Andrés (@thefabianandres) February 7, 2019

I've been saying this for weeks guys, I've mentioned my theory to a few friends - I think Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are in love and after the Oscars something is going to come out! I'm just saying! — Natalia11 (@Natalia11) February 15, 2019

bradley cooper and lady gaga are secretly in love and no one can convince me otherwise — Bo (@botoledo) February 14, 2019

But before you get sucked into the hype, remember that Cooper is (as of Sunday, at least) with model Irina Shayk, and they share the most genetically-blessed child in the world together.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Only time (and a careful analysis of Oscars body language) will tell.