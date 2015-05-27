The Dictionary Officially Adds "Photobomb," "Emoji," "WTF," and More Trendy Tech Words

Never again can you be called out for abbreviating your favorite inappropriate phrases. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary officially added a multitude of new trendy tech words to its term list, including "Photobomb" (see the illustration above), "WTF," "Emoji," "NSFW," "Meme," and more.

"It's happened again: this dictionary has gotten bigger. As of last week, it's grown by more than 1,700 entries, and existing entries have expanded by more than 700 new senses," Merriam-Webster announced online. "We've added 3,200 examples that provide contextual information, and another 200 entries for some of the words people most frequently look up have been updated and enhanced. Some of the new entries are for terms you've heard of and some likely aren't."

Check out some of our favorite new additions below.

Photobomb: to move into the frame of a photograph as it is being taken as a joke or prank

Emoji: any of various small images, symbols, or icons used in text fields in electronic communication (as in text messages, e-mail, and social media) to express the emotional attitude of the writer, convey information succinctly, communicate a message playfully without using words, etc.

NSFW: not safe for work; not suitable for work—used to warn someone that a website, e-mail attachment, etc., is not suitable for viewing at most places of employment

Meme: an idea, behavior, style, or usage that spreads from person to person with a culture; OR an amusing or interesting item (such as a captioned picture of video) or genre of items that is spread widely online especially through social media

Jegging: a legging that is designed to resemble a tight-fitting pair of denim jeans and is made of a stretchable fabric—usually plural

WTF: what the f--k—used especially to express or describe outraged surprise, recklessness, confusion, or bemusement

Macaron: a light, often brightly colored sandwich cookie consisting of two rounded disks made from a batter of egg whites, sugar, and almond flour surrounding a sweet filling (as of ganache, buttercream, or jam)

