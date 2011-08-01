Dianna Agron's Shaggy Bangs: The Inside Scoop!

Dianna Agron debuted a shaggier version of her cropped bob when she celebrated the tenth anniversary of Ella Moss' label in Hollywood last week. "It feels more like me than ever," she told InStyle.com of the look. "I love it! I don't miss blow-drying my hair, I don't miss the maintenance, and it's just fun to switch things up." And we may see another hair makeover from the Glee star. "I'd also like to dye it," she said. "But one step at a time." See who else cut their hair in the Hair Makeover gallery.

MORE HAIR NEWS:• Hair Makeovers of 2011• Our Favorite Summer Haircuts• Robert Pattinson’s New ‘Do• Try on Your Favorite Celebrity Cuts!

— With reporting by Andrea Simpson