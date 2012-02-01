Dianna Agron Wore Carolina Herrera Because…
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Andy Kropa/Getty
Dianna Agron chose a fuchsia Carolina Herrera gown for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, a decision she made thanks to the designer herself. “When [Herrera] calls and says, 'Can I make you a dress?' you say yes because she’s so amazing,” the Glee star told InStyle.com at the official after-party. “I've worn three of her dresses before. They are so feminine and wonderful. It's just such an honor that a designer would want to make a dress for you.” We’re waiting for your call, Carolina!
— Andrea Simpson