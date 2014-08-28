Dianna Agron Takes to Twitter with a New Platinum ’Do

Actress Dianna Agron sported quintessential all-American long blond hair as Quinn Fabray, head cheerleader of William McKinley High School’s cheerleading squad on Glee. And when she went pink prior to filming the show’s third season, the writers worked it into the plot line as a signal of teenage rebellion for Fabray. The latest hair swap for the star, who had recently been snapped on the set of Headlock with her signature blond lob, is this modern platinum bob.

While dramatic hair transformations often signal an upcoming movie role, the change seems to be a spur of the moment decision, with Agron captioning her pic, “Midnight makeovers. @davestanwell makes it happen.” Agron’s not the only star going lighter. Natural brunettes Adam Levine, Pete Wentz, and Lena Dunham also went (very) blond recently, with Dunham cropping her hair into a modern bowl cut. With Labor Day signaling the end of summer, we'll see if this typically warm-weather trend is here to stay.

