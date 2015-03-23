Dianna Agron Has a Fashionable New Gig Up Her Sleeve

Glee may have only just ended, but Dianna Agron already found herself a new gig. And, it's a prestigious one at that: the actress is set to make her British stage debut in a play about the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

The star recently hinted at the news to InStyle during the opening of the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" exhibit at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum, where she was coy about the now-confirmed details. Written by James Phillips and directed by John Caird, the work (simply titled "McQueen") was created in cooperation with members of the designer’s family.

Agron will star as a fictional character named Dhalia alongside Stephen Wight (who will play McQueen) and Tracy-Ann Oberman (as his longtime confidante Isabella Blow). The play, which takes inspiration from the designer’s fall 2008 runway show "The Girl Who Lived in the Tree," focuses on a young girl who is caught breaking into McQueen’s apartment to steal a dress, but winds up striking up a charming friendship with McQueen and embarking on a journey through London with the fashion legend.

"McQueen" opens May 12 at London’s St. James Theater.

