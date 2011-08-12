Dianna Agron Debuts Pink Hair!

Hair chameleon Dianna Agron took her 'do in a bold new direction! After chopping her long blond locks into a shaggy bob earlier this year, the actress dyed her hair shocking pink! Agron hinted that she'd like to switch up her color when we ran into her at Ella Moss' tenth anniversary party last month, and it looks like she followed through! She even accented her vibrant new shade with matching hot pink sunglasses.

