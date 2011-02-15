Diane Von Furstenberg's New Home Collection

We're longtime fans of Diane von Furstenberg's eye-popping prints, so it's no surprise her first-ever home collection is equally as vibrant. DVF debuted her brand new home line this week, and it includes home accessories perfect for any artistic abode. "I love home, and I love prints and I love color, so we got going, and it was fun!" the designer told us during Fashion Week, where her chairs, tables, bowls, plates, throws, pillows and bedding were on display at the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge (inset). So does she already sleep on her new collection we wondered? "Of course I would," she said. "I haven’t made my personal order yet, but I will!" The collection, which ranges from $13 for dinnerware to $395 for bedding, is available exclusively at Bloomingdale's stores and Bloomingdales.com.

