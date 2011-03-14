Diane Von Furstenberg Honors Women at the DVF Awards

This weekend, Diane von Furstenberg held her second annual DVF Awards ceremony at the United Nations to honor women making a difference in other women’s lives. Von Furstenberg opened the ceremony with a tribute to her mother, Liliane Nahmias, a Holocaust survivor. “The women being honored tonight remind me of my mother," Von Furstenberg said. "They use strength and courage to turn defeat into victory and to help others.” Honorees included Elizabeth Smart for her work against abduction (right), Taryn Davis of The American Widow Project (second from right), and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose award was given to her by her daughter, Chelsea. Diane Sawyer, Laura Linney (far left), Iman, and Karen Elson were also on hand to present awards. See photos from the inspirational event in the gallery.