Diane Kruger made her way to the Venice Film Festival yesterday for a premiere all her own—new long hair! The German actress showed off several additional inches of wavy strands, an update her signature lengthy style. See more celebrities who chopped, extended, and dyed their hair this year in the gallery!

MORE:• Try On Diane Kruger's Hairstyle!• Katy Perry's Lavender Hair• Anne Hathaway's Middleton Makeover