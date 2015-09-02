Diane Kruger Glows in Prada at the Venice Film Festival 

The 72nd Venice International Film Festival kicked off today and Diane Kruger has officially set the red carpet precedent to a diamond-encrusted level. While this morning the blonde beauty was radiant in a sporty floral Preen dress, she quickly changed into a strikingly glamorous Prada gown that’s worthy of a “best dressed” nomination. For the premiere of Everest, Kruger paired her memorable number—which featured a flowing train decorated with sparkling silver embellishments—with matching platinum heels, a metallic Lee Savage clutch, and, of course, diamond Kwiat earrings. The rest of Hollywood’s A-list certainly has some elegant shoes to fill.

