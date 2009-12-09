Diane Kruger Signs With L'Oreal

Stefan Batmitsch/Colourpress/jpi
InStyle Staff
Dec 09, 2009 @ 10:00 am

Diane Kruger is joining the gorgeous stars like Beyonce, Penelope Cruz and Freido Pinto as L'Oreal's newest face. Her first order of business? A campaign for their latest foundation, Mate Morphose. "It's a great honour and a huge pleasure to become a spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris. I admire the brand, not only for the quality and innovation of its products, but also because it represents diversity and excellence across the world, values which are very close to my heart," says Kruger, whose glamorous cool-girl style will easily translate into beauty icon.

Joyann King

