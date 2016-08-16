Diane Kruger Reunites with Joshua Jackson While Wearing a Summery Anchor-Print Romper

By Brandi Fowler Updated Aug 17, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Chiva/INFphoto.com

It's only been a few weeks since Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson announced their split after a decade together, but the former couple still looked like they were enjoying each other's company when they stepped out in Los Angeles Monday.

Ever the fashionista, Kruger made a street style statement with the navy sleeveless, belted, anchor-print romper she wore for their day on the town. The actress, 40, paired the nautical look with a navy messenger cap, shades, and black grommet-embellished Prada gladiator sandals for their stroll.

To top off her look, she carried a quilted black clutch, and kept her blonde locks pulled back in a bun. Her former beau went casual as well, sporting a blue T-shirt, khaki shorts, and sneakers as he toted a brown paper bag.

Even if their outing was nothing more than a friendly one, it's good to see these two back together—and Kruger showing off her chic street style yet again.

