Tracking down the perfect red carpet dress is no easy feat, but at the New York premiere for The Infiltrator on Monday, Diane Kruger managed to find two unforgettable looks.

The 39-year-old actress stepped in front of photographers at Manhattan's AMC Loews Lincoln Square theater in a sleeveless, sultry red Jason Wu number—she regularly wears the designer's pieces and attended his wedding—with Repossi jewels and a quilted Chanel mini clutch. The stunning choice set her apart from co-stars and fellow attendees like Bryan Cranston, Benjamin Bratt, and John Leguizamo. And perhaps just as impressive as her premiere look: her mastery of the super-quick outfit change.