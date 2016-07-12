Diane Kruger Nails Two Sheer Looks in a Single Colorful Night
Tracking down the perfect red carpet dress is no easy feat, but at the New York premiere for The Infiltrator on Monday, Diane Kruger managed to find two unforgettable looks.
The 39-year-old actress stepped in front of photographers at Manhattan's AMC Loews Lincoln Square theater in a sleeveless, sultry red Jason Wu number—she regularly wears the designer's pieces and attended his wedding—with Repossi jewels and a quilted Chanel mini clutch. The stunning choice set her apart from co-stars and fellow attendees like Bryan Cranston, Benjamin Bratt, and John Leguizamo. And perhaps just as impressive as her premiere look: her mastery of the super-quick outfit change.
After the film's credits rolled, the star headed to Lavo restaurant, where she arrived with a case of the sartorial blues. Kruger stepped into the venue in a paneled navy frock with polka-dot detailing and a sheer cutout design that showcased her toned legs and midriff. She once again chose the right accessories and wowed in strappy black sandals.
Sometimes two looks are simply better than one.