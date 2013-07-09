Diane Kruger Premieres The Bridge With Joshua Jackson

It was a date night in Hollywood! Joshua Jackson showed his support for longtime girlfriend Diane Kruger (in Jonathan Saunders) at the premiere of her new FX series The Bridge in Los Angeles last night. In the show—executive produced by Meredith Stiehm, the woman behind popular drama Homeland—Kruger portrays a detective from the El Paso Police Department who must work with her Mexican counterpart (Demián Bichir) from the Chihuahua State Police in order to catch a serial killer who is committing crimes on both sides of the border. The Bridge premieres tomorrow, July 10, at 10/9c on FX. Click the photo to see more photos from this week's star-filled parties.

MORE:• Diane Celebrates Jason Wu's T-Shirt for ACRIA• See Diane Kruger's Best Looks Ever!• Watch Diane's Video for Jaeger Le-Coultre