Diane Kruger on Not Working With a Stylist: "That's Like Someone Picking Out Who I'm Going To Date"

Diane Kruger is such a fashion expert that she goes without one thing many stars consider necessary: a stylist. "I find it strange that someone would pick clothes out for you," Kruger told InStyle.com of having someone dress her at InStyle & HFPA’s Golden Globes Award Season Kick-Off Party. Rather, she likes to pick her own looks, which include a range of designers like Cushnie et Ochs, Jason Wu, Rochas, and Prabal Gurung, as shown above from left. "What you wear is such an expression of who you are. That’s like someone picking out who I’m going to date!" Kruger also said her background as a model gives her a special understanding of the process of creating clothes. "To me it’s another form of art—it’s like a movie," she said. "I really appreciate haute couture. I’ve had the privilege to go backstage and see the little hands that make the dresses, and they sew every sequin and every lace by hand. It’s an art form. It’s truly art." She certainly makes it look easy!

— Lindzi Scharf