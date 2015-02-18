Diane Kruger Looks Beyond Gorgeous in Her Makeup-Free Selfie

Image zoom dianekrugerperso/Instagram

When you look as good without makeup on as Diane Kruger does, why wouldn't you show it off? The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a selfie of herself sans any makeup, and we have to say the results are a bit envy inducing. "I don't know why I still look like a teenager sometimes..#Sky#nomakeup#thegoodolddays#" Kruger captioned the shot (above), which she took on the set of her upcoming film Sky.

RELATED: Your Look Cover Girl Diane Kruger On Her Fix For a Bad Hair Day

Despite the fact that she does look like a fresh-faced teenager, the actress is actually 38 years old. So what's Kruger's secret? Although we don't know her exact skincare routine, the German-born beauty is the face of Chanel's Hydra Beauty Micro Serum, which she said is one of her favorite products from the brand. Whatever she's doing, it looks like it's definitely working.

RELATED: See Diane Kruger's Stunning Beauty Campaign for Chanel